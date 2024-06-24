Open Menu

DC Warns Price Control Magistrates Over Poor Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has expressed dismay over poor performance of the price control magistrates and warned them strict action if they failed to improve their performance within a week.

During a meeting, the DC checked performance of price control magistrates and said that it was the final warning after which strict action would be taken if any magistrate failed to comply on the direction.

He said that the government was spending billions of rupees to provide maximum relief to the poor people but the profiteering were sabotaging government's efforts by increasing prices of daily items at their own and selling the same in black.

Therefore, the price control magistrates were duty bound to ensure strict implementation on price control mechanism and in this connection, strict action would also be taken if the magistrates failed to check overcharging and sale of daily use commodities in the black, he added.

He further directed the price control magistrates to inspect maximum number of shops, stalls, stores and venders and impose heave fines if they were found involved in overcharging and profiteering. They should also be penalized if they failed to display rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stalls, he added.

