DC warns price control magistrates to improve performance in two days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak Thursday warned 24 price control magistrates to improve their performance within two days.

Presiding over a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates here, the DC said that price control magistrates would be sent out of district on their failure to show improvement.

He directed them to visit markets on daily basis to achieve target of providing commodities to masses on fixed prices.

The deputy commissioner was informed that 79 profiteers have been sent to jail during the ongoing month while fine worth over Rs 4.5 million was imposed on other profiteers.

He was informed that Multan secured second position across the province regarding performance of price control magistrates.

Khattak also appreciated 16 price control magistrates over good performance.