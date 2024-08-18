DC warns price control magistrates to improve performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari directed price control magistrates to bring improvement in their performance to avoid action against them.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates, the deputy commissioner said that overcharging of commodities would not be tolerated at any cost. He directed assistant commissioners to boost the performance of price control magistrates.

The DC asked officers to send profiteers to jail and register First Information Reports (FIRs) against them.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Aitzaz Anjum informed the deputy commissioner that 122 shopkeepers have been arrested during the current month and 21 cases have been registered against profiteers. He said that the price control magistrates have imposed fines of over Rs. 2.3 million on 945 profiteers.

