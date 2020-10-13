DC warns profiteers of stern action

Narowal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Narowal Mehar Shahid Zaman Lak has said that stern legal action will be taken against profiteers and hoarders for creating artificial shortage of the daily-use items.

Addressing a meeting of the senior officials at Shakargarh on Tuesday, the DC said that there was no shortage of flour in Narowal district.

He said that the district administration was regularly monitoring the price, rates and quality if fruits, vegetables and daily-use items in markets. He said that government was making sincere efforts to control price-hike in active cooperation of people.