UrduPoint.com

DC Warns Profiteers Of Stern Action

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

DC warns profiteers of stern action

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting of District price Control Committee (DPCC) was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tarique Manzoor Chandio, in his office.

The DC emphasized upon the whole-sellers and retailers of essential commodities that they should realize their legal and moral obligation and sale the essential commodities on the revised rates during the Holy Month of Ramzan and display the rate lists of the essential commodities on conspicuous places at their shops, he added.

He said that anyone found guilty in this regard would be punished accordingly and Special Judicial Magistrates will pay surprise visits to check the revised rates of essential commodities and they will impose fine on spot.

The deputy commissioner instructed that quality control will also be checked during the inspection by the Special Judicial Magistrates.

The meeting was attended among others by the Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana,Assistant Commissioners, Taluka Mukhtiarkars, representative's chamber of commerce& industries Larkana, whole-sellers/ retailers of Larkana district.

Related Topics

Fine Sale Larkana Price Chamber Moral

Recent Stories

Top NATO Diplomats to Discuss Additional Assistanc ..

Top NATO Diplomats to Discuss Additional Assistance to Ukraine on April 6-7 - St ..

47 minutes ago
 EU Economy Ministers Vow to Expand Sanctions Again ..

EU Economy Ministers Vow to Expand Sanctions Against Russia at Meeting on Tuesda ..

48 minutes ago
 Another two dengue cases reported in Punjab

Another two dengue cases reported in Punjab

48 minutes ago
 Vegetable, fruit prices go up in Hazara

Vegetable, fruit prices go up in Hazara

48 minutes ago
 SC adjourns suo motu hearing on NA proceedings til ..

SC adjourns suo motu hearing on NA proceedings till tomorrow

59 minutes ago
 Spain to expel around 25 Russian diplomats

Spain to expel around 25 Russian diplomats

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.