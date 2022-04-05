DC warns profiteers of stern action

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting of District price Control Committee (DPCC) was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tarique Manzoor Chandio, in his office.

The DC emphasized upon the whole-sellers and retailers of essential commodities that they should realize their legal and moral obligation and sale the essential commodities on the revised rates during the Holy Month of Ramzan and display the rate lists of the essential commodities on conspicuous places at their shops, he added.

He said that anyone found guilty in this regard would be punished accordingly and Special Judicial Magistrates will pay surprise visits to check the revised rates of essential commodities and they will impose fine on spot.

The deputy commissioner instructed that quality control will also be checked during the inspection by the Special Judicial Magistrates.

The meeting was attended among others by the Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana,Assistant Commissioners, Taluka Mukhtiarkars, representative's chamber of commerce& industries Larkana, whole-sellers/ retailers of Larkana district.