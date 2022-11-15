UrduPoint.com

DC Warns Sheesha Cafés Of Stern Action

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday said that smoking sheesha would remain banned in public places and restaurants till the formulation of rules and regulations.

On the instructions of DC, assistant commissioners visited sheesha centers and cafés, warned violators and directed them not to serve sheesha/hukkahs till the finalization of rules, otherwise, strict action would be taken against offenders, said a press release issued by the ICT administration.

As per the direction of the Honorable Islamabad High Court, it had been directed to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSR&C) to formulate the rules and policies regarding the use of sheesha at public places, it added.

