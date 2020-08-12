UrduPoint.com
DC Warns Strict Action Against Negligence In Polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

DC warns strict action against negligence in polio campaign

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan (D.I.Khan) Muhammad Umair Wednesday said that negligence would not be tolerated during the anti-polio campaign and strict action will be taken against the negligent officers and personnel.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting about arrangements for the five-day anti-polio drive in the conference hall of his office.

District Health Officer D.I.Khan, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, N-Stop Officer, EPI Coordinator, LHW Coordinator, District Health Communication Support Officer, Polio Eradication Officers, Third Party Monitors, EOC Monitors, Health Department Officers and representatives of local government, police and representatives from law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, the N-Stop Officer said that arrangements for the five-day anti-polio drive starting from Aug 13 are in the final stages.

Training of anti-polio teams has been completed and a security plan has also been prepared for the campaign.

The meeting informed that during the anti-polio campaign, children would also be given Vitamin-A doses, which enhances the immunity of the children.

Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner warned any kind of negligence in arrangements, teams Training, micro plan and in implementation of decisions taken during the meeting will not be tolerated added that strict action will be taken against the negligent.

He advised the participants to perform their duties efficiently as the polio eradication has become a challenge and was related to future of our young generations.

"We have to get rid of polio virus forever and provide a polio free society to the newborns," he added.

