UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Warns Strict Action Against Violators Of Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:50 PM

DC warns strict action against violators of lockdown

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Bilal Shahid Rao Wednesday warned of strict action against violators of lockdown announced for 15 days by Sindh government.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here, among others officials of Pak Army, Rangers,Police and Assistant Commissioners of all Talukas also attended the meeting. Deputy commissioner apprised the meeting that all shops except medical stores would remain closed from 8 pm to 8 am, which were allowed to open 24 hours earlier.He said that imposing curfew was under consideration, in case of non compliance to lockdown.

Following arrest the violators of law. DC directed petrol pump owners to pour 10 Liters fuel to each vehicle. Meeting was informed that 79 people were confined to their home. while no confirm case reported in district so far. DC ordered to take strict action against people spreading Rumors on social media. He advised people to share news to social Media about deadly virus after confirmation from Deputy commissioner office. He informed that 55 Tabhlighi people who were arrived before spreading of corona virus, confined to mosques as precautionary measures including 23 from Bhriya Road.12 Halani and 9 from Mehrab pur.

Related Topics

Sindh Petrol Army Rangers Police Social Media Road Vehicle Media All From Government Share

Recent Stories

China’s first cargo flight carrying relief goods ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan asks IMF for additional sum of Rs 1.4 bil ..

34 minutes ago

Mahira Khan asks powerful to take care of underpri ..

47 minutes ago

All cultural sites in Abu Dhabi shut down to ensur ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber to suspend Customer Happiness Centre ..

55 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on soldiers in Nigeria&#039;s ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.