DC warns strict action against violators of lockdown

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Bilal Shahid Rao Wednesday warned of strict action against violators of lockdown announced for 15 days by Sindh government.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here, among others officials of Pak Army, Rangers,Police and Assistant Commissioners of all Talukas also attended the meeting. Deputy commissioner apprised the meeting that all shops except medical stores would remain closed from 8 pm to 8 am, which were allowed to open 24 hours earlier.He said that imposing curfew was under consideration, in case of non compliance to lockdown.

Following arrest the violators of law. DC directed petrol pump owners to pour 10 Liters fuel to each vehicle. Meeting was informed that 79 people were confined to their home. while no confirm case reported in district so far. DC ordered to take strict action against people spreading Rumors on social media. He advised people to share news to social Media about deadly virus after confirmation from Deputy commissioner office. He informed that 55 Tabhlighi people who were arrived before spreading of corona virus, confined to mosques as precautionary measures including 23 from Bhriya Road.12 Halani and 9 from Mehrab pur.