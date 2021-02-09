UrduPoint.com
DC Warns Strict Action Against Violators Of Sindh Sound System Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Tuesday said strict legal action would be initiated against violators of Sindh Sound System Act 2015.

The step was taken by administration on complaints against misuse of high velocity sound systems during night hours, especially Fajr time and also at marriage halls, houses, roads and streets.

The Deputy Commissioner in this regard has written a letter to Senior Superintendent of Police Shaheed Benazirabad for complete implementation of the Sindh Sound System Act 2015 and violators shall face strict legal action.

He said that the step is taken to prevent common man, patients and area residents from this issue.

