DC Warns Strict Action Against Violators Of SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 03:52 PM

DC warns strict action against violators of SOPs

The Deputy Commissioner Captain (rtd) Bilal Shahid Rao has said that on the directives of Sindh government, monitoring committees have been constituted to review compliance and taking strict action against violators of standard operating procedure (SOPS) formulated for containing spread of Coronavirus

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Captain (rtd) Bilal Shahid Rao has said that on the directives of Sindh government, monitoring committees have been constituted to review compliance and taking strict action against violators of standard operating procedure (SOPS) formulated for containing spread of Coronavirus.

In a statement on Wednesday DC said that Assistant Commissioner of every taluka will be the chairman while DSP, Secretary DRT, SHO of relevant police station and representative of Traffic police are its members. DC said that Committees will monitor the checking process of traffic and to ensure implementation over Standard operating procedure (SOPs) issued by the Transport and mass Transit department.

