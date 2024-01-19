Open Menu

DC Warns Strict Action Over ECP Code Of Conduct Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that strict action would be taken against candidates over violation of code of conduct during the electioneering campaign for general elections.

He expressed these views while presiding over the returning officers meeting here on Friday. The transparent elections and polling plan was reviewed in the meeting.

DC ordered immediate provision of polling lists and returning officers were asked to complete special security arrangements at sensitive polling stations. Installation of CCTV cameras and extra security to be deployed there.

The arrangements at polling stations were underway as per directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

A transport plan has also been formulated for the transportation of election material and ballot papers, he concluded.

