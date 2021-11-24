UrduPoint.com

DC Warns Strict Legal Action Against Crop Adulterer, Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:37 PM

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nadeem-u-Rehman has directed to take legal action against the people involved in crop adulteration and profiteers besides conduct market survey to provide reasonable rate of crop to farmers of Tharparkar district

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with the revenue officers, traders, shopkeepers and growers of Thar and Bahraaj areas.

DC directed officers concerned to check the quality and market rate of various crops of the district and submit a report so that new reasonable rates of crops would be fixed.

Farmers and traders briefed the meeting about crops being cultivated in the district. DC directed all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars to ensure implementation on the rate of flour fixed by the Sindh Government and take rapid legal action against profiteersand should be fined.

