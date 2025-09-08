DC Warns To Declare Wheat Stock In Five Days
Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The district administration on Monday warned the stockists to declare their wheat stock
within five days.
According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the administration announced
this directive regarding the declaration of wheat stocks before the district food controller.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim said that the wheat stock holders had been
given a five-day ultimatum to declare their stocks.
"The district administration aims to ensure transparency in the wheat market and prevent
hoarding and black marketing", he added.
Recent Stories
TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Female drug trafficker arrested5 minutes ago
-
Drainage operation continues in Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
Food on wheels: Food trucks taking Capital by storm5 minutes ago
-
IUC distributes relief items among flood victims5 minutes ago
-
University of Malakand observes international literacy day 20255 minutes ago
-
DC warns to declare wheat stock in five days5 minutes ago
-
ICT Police suspend two officials over corruption, harassment allegations25 minutes ago
-
Medical relief camps set up in flood-hit areas of Dadu35 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah praises US for support to flood victims45 minutes ago
-
ACs step up efforts to relocate people from kacha areas55 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera vows firm stand against miscreants1 hour ago
-
KP Govt decides to make Associate Degree holders eligible for employment1 hour ago