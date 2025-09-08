Open Menu

DC Warns To Declare Wheat Stock In Five Days

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM

DC warns to declare wheat stock in five days

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The district administration on Monday warned the stockists to declare their wheat stock

within five days.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the administration announced

this directive regarding the declaration of wheat stocks before the district food controller.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim said that the wheat stock holders had been

given a five-day ultimatum to declare their stocks.

"The district administration aims to ensure transparency in the wheat market and prevent

hoarding and black marketing", he added.

