DC, WASA MD Visit Pumping Stations To Review Rainwater Drainage Work

Published August 23, 2022

Deputy Commissioner and Director General HDA Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Anjum Saeed visited various pumping stations and low-lying areas of Qasimabad on Tuesday and reviewed the dewatering process

According to the WASA spokesperson, on this occasion, they directed the departments concerned to speed up the drainage work as much as possible.

HDA DG Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also directed that the additional diesel trolleys should be installed in the low-lying areas, which are not connected to the sewerage system of WASA, so that immediate drainage of rainwater must be ensured.

During his visit, he reviewed the drainage of rainwater in several low-lying and rain-affected areas including Main Qasimabad Pumping Station, Fasadi Wah, Ali Palace, Naseem Nagar, Gulshan Mehran and Saharsh Nagar.

DC Soomro directed MD Wasa to expedite the drainage process to ensure drainage of rainwater.

