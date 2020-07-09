DC West chairs meeting on anti-polio drive scheduled from July 20 to 25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Karachi West Saleemullah Odho on Thursday chaired a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee (DPEC)in connection with the polio eradication campaign that is scheduled from July 20 to 25, 2020.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner I & II, District Health Officer, Assistant Commissioners of respective sub-divisions, Area Coordinator West, N-Stop Officer West, representative's of Police Department, PEOs, DSF West and representatives of other concerned departments, said a statement.