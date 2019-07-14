DC West holds open katchery

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Karachi West Zahid Hussain Memon organized an open Katchery in the 50-bed Sindh Government Hospital, Mansoor Nagar Mominabad Sub Division Karachi West here.

The katchery was organized in compliance with the directives of the High court, said a statement on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner West Samiullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner, Mominabad Mukhtar Ali Abro and DHO West Dr. Shafiq Ahmed and other social and municipal representatives heard the complaints of people.