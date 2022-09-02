DC West reviews make-shift houses built for flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner District West Mir Ghulam Qadir Talpur along with Administrator West Syed Shabih-ul- Hasan visited the make-shift houses established for the flood victims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner District West Mir Ghulam Qadir Talpur along with Administrator West Syed Shabih-ul- Hasan visited the make-shift houses established for the flood victims.

The DC West said that we are with the flood victims in this difficult time to provide them every possible facility, said a statement on Friday.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure cleaning, lighting arrangements and provision of drinking water to the flood victims.

He said that the concerned staff of Sanitation Department is spraying disinfectants by hand machine to prevent spread of dengue virus around all Union Committees of West and at make-shift houses of flood victims.