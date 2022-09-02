UrduPoint.com

DC West Visits Temporary Residences Being Established For Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Deputy Commissioner West District Mir Ghulam Qadir Talpur along with Administrator West Municipality Syed Shabia Al Hasan on Friday visited the temporary residences being established for the flood victims at Gharbi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 )

The officers of Gharbi are playing a role in fulfilling their professional or other obligation, while steps are being taken to provide other facilities such as cleaning, providing electricity and clean drinking water to the temporary residences of the flood victims in Gharbi Municipality and the roads around them, he said and added that the sanitary staff of Sanitation Department was using hand machines to prevent the dengue virus from all the Union Committees of West Municipality and around the temporary residences of the flood victims.

He gave instructions to the municipal officers on the occasion that there should be no problems at the relief camps.

Officials of the concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

APP,SSO

