DC Will Hold A Press Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DC will hold a press conference

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Mr Rao Atif Raza will hold a press conference tomorrow(Tuesday) regarding various issues of public welfare and other issues.

According to Deputy Director Public Relations Attock Shahzad Niaz Khokhar, the press conference will be held on February 28, morning at 11 am in the DC office Attock, he informed the media of the entire district.

