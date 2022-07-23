DC will take action on spreading religious hatred during Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed on Saturday said that the district government would take stern action against all those who involved in spreading hatred during the month of Muharram.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for processions and congregations of Muharram ul Haram, here.

The meeting was attended by officials from provincial and Federal departments. He directed officers to prepare a comprehensive plan for cleanliness across the district, especially along routes of the processions.

He also instructed elimination of walk-chalking and encroachments and completion of patch work improve dilapidate roads.

He also stressed the need to keep coordination between organizers of processions and focal persons of different department for early solution of problems.

The deputy commissioner also directed health department to set up camps along routes of the processions to facilitate mourners.

On this occasion, additional deputy commissioner Muhammad Akhtar Mandhera and Assistant Commissioners of Khanewal, Jehanian, Mian Channu were also present.