UrduPoint.com

DC Witnesses Auction Of Vegetables, Fruit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:17 PM

DC witnesses auction of vegetables, fruit

Deputy Commissioner Mubeen Elahi accompanying officials visited fruit and vegetables market on Wednesday afternoon and witnessed the process of auction for proper determination of prices of fruit and vegetables

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mubeen Elahi accompanying officials visited fruit and vegetables market on Wednesday afternoon and witnessed the process of auction for proper determination of prices of fruit and vegetables.

According to official sources, the DC also checked quality of fruit and vegetables and advised the fruit sellers and commission agents to bring only the good quality commodities to the market and asked price control magistrates to keep a check on quality.

He observed that prices should be brought within the purchasing power of the common persons.

He also advised officials and shopkeepers to ensure cleanliness in the market.

He was accompanied by Assistant Director Labor Malik Shabaan, Tesildar Hafiz Iqbal Mehmood Kathia, Chairman Market Committee Abdul Hannan and others officials.

Related Topics

Price Market

Recent Stories

Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah ..

Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah and Tawdheef

5 minutes ago
 E-certificate of origin to facilitate China-Pakist ..

E-certificate of origin to facilitate China-Pakistan free trade

2 minutes ago
 Luxembourg PM admits faults in thesis plagiarism r ..

Luxembourg PM admits faults in thesis plagiarism row

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons NAB prosecutor genera ..

Islamabad High Court summons NAB prosecutor general in acquittal plea of ex-secr ..

2 minutes ago
 Rallies held against illegal Indian occupation of ..

Rallies held against illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir across AJK

2 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar from O ..

PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar from Oct 28

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.