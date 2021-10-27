DC witnesses auction of vegetables, fruit

Deputy Commissioner Mubeen Elahi accompanying officials visited fruit and vegetables market on Wednesday afternoon and witnessed the process of auction for proper determination of prices of fruit and vegetables

According to official sources, the DC also checked quality of fruit and vegetables and advised the fruit sellers and commission agents to bring only the good quality commodities to the market and asked price control magistrates to keep a check on quality.

He observed that prices should be brought within the purchasing power of the common persons.

He also advised officials and shopkeepers to ensure cleanliness in the market.

He was accompanied by Assistant Director Labor Malik Shabaan, Tesildar Hafiz Iqbal Mehmood Kathia, Chairman Market Committee Abdul Hannan and others officials.