DC witnesses' auction of vegetables, fruit

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha zaheer Abass sherazi accompanying officials visited fruit and vegetables market Tuesday afternoon and witnessed the process of auction for proper determination of prices of fruit and vegetables.

According to official sources, DC also checked quality of fruit and vegetables and advised the fruit sellers and commission agents to bring only the good quality vegetables and fruit to the market and asked price control magistrates to keep a check on quality. He observed that prices should be brought within the purchasing power of the common persons. He also advised officials and shopkeepers to ensure cleanliness in the market.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Bakhtiyar Ismail, EADA,khalid Mehmood and other officials.