DC Witnesses Auction Of Vegetables, Fruit

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 01:29 PM

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi accompanying officials visited fruit and vegetables market on Monday and witnessed the process of auction for proper determination of prices of fruit and vegetables

According to official sources, DC also checked quality of fruit and vegetables and advised the fruit sellers and commission agents to bring only the good quality vegetables and fruit to the market and asked price control magistrates to keep a check on quality.

He observed that prices should be brought within the purchasing power of the common persons. He also advised officials and shopkeepers to ensure cleanliness in the market.

He said that Punjab Government has given free hand to tight the noose against hoarders and profiteers.

