DC Witnesses Electoral Material Distribution
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 08:21 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat on Wednesday visited the Government Post Graduate College and witnessed the distribution of electoral material for the general election 2024
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat on Wednesday visited the Government Post Graduate College and witnessed the distribution of electoral material for the general election 2024.
He was accompanied by District Police Officer, Farhan Khan and concerned officials.
He also reviewed security arrangements and directed concerned to ensure the safety of electoral staff carrying electoral material to designated points.
He said that the administration and police are fully prepared to avert any untoward incident and to ensure peace peaceful environment for voters. He said that police and administration impartially perform election duties and follow the code of conduct issued by the election commission.
APP/arq/mds/
Recent Stories
ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, physically challenged voters
Security beefed up in Islamabad
Commissioner inspects RO office in NA-118
European stock markets drop, Shanghai extends gains
Interior ministry set up control room to monitor security situation
SSWMB finalizes cleaning around 4492 polling stations in Karachi to facilitate v ..
Mangla dam water level in continual decline as inflows reduce to 4500 cusecs to ..
Weather to be cold and windy on Election Day
Murree administration conducts flag march to ensure peaceful polling
Arrangements completed for General Election 2024 in Faisalabad
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs to complete SIMS lab, diagn ..
Original CNIC mandatory for casting vote: ECP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, physically challenged voters4 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up in Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects RO office in NA-1184 minutes ago
-
Interior ministry set up control room to monitor security situation4 minutes ago
-
SSWMB finalizes cleaning around 4492 polling stations in Karachi to facilitate voters1 minute ago
-
Mangla dam water level in continual decline as inflows reduce to 4500 cusecs to the reservoir1 minute ago
-
Weather to be cold and windy on Election Day1 minute ago
-
Murree administration conducts flag march to ensure peaceful polling47 minutes ago
-
Arrangements completed for General Election 2024 in Faisalabad47 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs to complete SIMS lab, diagnostic center, police ..47 minutes ago
-
Original CNIC mandatory for casting vote: ECP47 minutes ago
-
Close contest expected in NA-16, PP-253, PP-25447 minutes ago