DC Witnesses Electoral Material Distribution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 08:21 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat on Wednesday visited the Government Post Graduate College and witnessed the distribution of electoral material for the general election 2024

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat on Wednesday visited the Government Post Graduate College and witnessed the distribution of electoral material for the general election 2024.

He was accompanied by District Police Officer, Farhan Khan and concerned officials.

He also reviewed security arrangements and directed concerned to ensure the safety of electoral staff carrying electoral material to designated points.

He said that the administration and police are fully prepared to avert any untoward incident and to ensure peace peaceful environment for voters. He said that police and administration impartially perform election duties and follow the code of conduct issued by the election commission.

