DC witnesses' vegetables and fruit auction

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mubeen Elahi accompanying officials visited fruit and vegetables market on Thursday afternoon, where he witnessed the process of auction for proper determination of prices of fruit and vegetables.

According to official sources, DC also checked quality of fruit and vegetables and advised the fruit sellers and commission agents to bring only the good quality vegetables and fruit. He asked price control magistrates not to let poor quality fruit and vegetables enter the market.

He observed that prices should be brought within the purchasing power of the common persons.

He also advised officials and shopkeepers to ensure cleanliness in the market.

He was accompanied by AC Vehari Muhammad Jafer Chaudhry, (CEO) Municipal committee Rao Naeem Khalid and other officials.