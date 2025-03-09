DC writes to SSP to take action against transporter in compliance with SHC order

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Zainul Abedin Memon has written a letter to SSP Hyderabad to comply with the Sindh High Court's order concerning removal of an illegal van stop operating at the Wadhu Wah gate along Hyderabad Bypass road.

According to details, the DC reminded the SSP that the SHC Hyderabad Circuit Bench had on December 16, 2024, directed DC and SSP Hyderabad to remove the stop in question being operated by a transporter Manzoor Ahmed Brohi.

"However, despite several attempts Brohi continues to disregard orders of the honourable high court and directions of the undersigned," the DC stated.

He pointed out that due to non-compliance of the said order a contempt petition was filed in the SHC which had on February 12 once again ordered action against the said stop.

The DC apprised the SSP that he had been served a legal notice by Memon Law and Associates on behalf of Raj Kumar, the petitioner, who also operated a stop around the same place.

"The undersigned requests that an urgent action may be taken against Brohi and his illegal van stand as well as pick and drop point situated at Wadhu Wah gate," the DC wrote.

He suggested that a team of Assistant Commissioner and DSP Qasimabad, assisted by District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) should take the action.