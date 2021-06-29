DC Yazman visits Sahulat Bazaar

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Sahulat bazaar in Yazman Tehsil and inspected different food stalls

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Sahulat bazaar in Yazman Tehsil and inspected different food stalls.

He inquired from the consumers about the prices and quality of essential items. Assistant Commissioner Yazman Muhammad Shahid Khokhar accompanied him.

He reviewed the facilities provided to the people and directed the officers and staff of the centre to work dedication.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner paid a surprise visit to the Corona Vaccination Center at Special education Institution Yazman where he inspected the corona vaccination facilities provided to the people. He inspected the reception and vaccination counters.

He said that all coronavirus SOPs should be followed and people must get vaccinated as soon as possible so we can be protected from the disease.

Later, the deputy commissioner visited the Land and Revenue Record Center at Yazman.