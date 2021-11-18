DC Zahid Shah directs officials to launch preparation of historic Sibi Mela

Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah on Thursday chaired a high level meeting in connection with the preparation and arrangements of annual Sibi Mela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah on Thursday chaired a high level meeting in connection with the preparation and arrangements of annual Sibi Mela.

He directed the officials to launch preparation of the Festival which was vital for livestock and boosting the local economy.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Waheed Sharif Umrani, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sibi Sana Mah Jabeen Umrani, AC Bakhtiarabad Irfan Khilji, ASP Khursheed Ahmed, Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Farooq Loni, District education Officer Abdul Hameed Abro, District Health Officer Dr. Akbar Solangi, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Ghulam Abbas Bohar, Executive Engineer Irrigation Zahir Mengal and civil & administrative officers of all departments.

In the meeting, the district officers briefed about their suggestions and opinions.

In the meeting, it was unanimously decided that this time the annual Sibi Mela will be celebrated with great pomp from February 23 to February 27.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Sibi Zahid Shah said that it was unfortunate that Sibi Mela was not celebrated last year due to Corona virus.

He said that the annual festival of Sibi was of utmost importance in terms of its historic status, where people have access to a wide range of business as well as entertainment, especially people of Sibi and its environs wait for Sibi Mela.

The vaccination card of COVID- 19 has been made mandatory for attending the festival events, he said while issuing instructions to the health department.

Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah directed all the officers to start preparations for Sibi Mela from now onwards.