DC Zairat Mehrullah Badeni Visit Sanjwi's Headquarter

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Captain (retired) Mehrullah Badeni on Friday visited headquarter of Sanjawi to enhance the performance of Levies force in the area where Assistant Commissioner Sanjawi Ehsan Anwar briefed the DC about Levies force and security measures in detail.

Deputy Commissioner also inspected ammunition and arms during his visit and directed Levies forces to remain alert to check suspected vehicles at entry and exit points of the district, despite patrolling of levies forces would be ensured in the area to control any untoward situation.

He said the latest arms would be provided to Levies Force in order to enhance the capacity of Levies Forces for the elimination of criminal activities to maintain durable peace in the area.

