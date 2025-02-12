Open Menu

DC Zakaullah Leads Cleanliness Walk Drive In Ziarat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Zakaullah Durrani led a cleanliness walk to launch a week-long sanitation drive in Ziarat Bazaar on Wednesday.

The walk was attended by Municipal Committee Office staff and people from other walks of life.

The DC visited Ziarat Bazaar, Abuser, Residency Parking, Perspective Point and various picnic points in connection with the week-long cleanliness drive.

The DC directed all departments, rest house owners, hotel owners and shopkeepers to make the cleanliness drive in Ziarat a success.

He also urged that they would adopt the principle of cleanliness being half faith and make the tourist city a place of beauty so that tourists from far-flung areas could get acquainted with the beauty and cleanliness of the city.

