DC Zakir takes notice of dilapidated condition cricket stadium

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usta Muhammad Zakir Nasir on Wednesday visited Cricket Ground Usta Muhammad and took notice of the dilapidated condition of the stadium.

He also issued instructions to the officials of the Department of Communication and Construction Usta Muhammad to prepare a PC-I for the construction and repair of the cricket stadium and send it to the higher authorities for approval.

The DC said the recent worst flood badly affected the buildings of the district. In that regard, he added, the district administration was working hard for the rehabilitation of the victims with the support of the provincial government for the construction and repair of the buildings.

On the occasion, District sports Officer and others also accompanied the DC.