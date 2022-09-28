DC Zhob urges parents to vaccinate their children

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Ramzan Palal has said that eradication of polio was the district administration's responsibility and priority.

He expressed these views while interacting with polio teams during the anti-polio campaign on Wednesday.

DC Zhob on the occasion said that parents should get their children vaccinated against polio virus to protect them from life-long disability.

During the campaign, thousands of children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops in the district.

He said that strict security arrangements had been made throughout the district to avoid any untoward incident.

The DC said that eradication of polio from Pakistan was a national cause, urging parents to cooperate with the teams visiting their homes.

"There is no cure for polio and vaccination is the best way to protect children from this serious disease," he maintained.