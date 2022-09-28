UrduPoint.com

DC Zhob Urges Parents To Vaccinate Their Children

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

DC Zhob urges parents to vaccinate their children

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zhob Muhammad Ramzan Palal has said that eradication of polio was the district administration's responsibility and priority.

He expressed these views while interacting with polio teams during the anti-polio campaign on Wednesday.

DC Zhob on the occasion said that parents should get their children vaccinated against polio virus to protect them from life-long disability.

During the campaign, thousands of children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops in the district.

He said that strict security arrangements had been made throughout the district to avoid any untoward incident.

The DC said that eradication of polio from Pakistan was a national cause, urging parents to cooperate with the teams visiting their homes.

"There is no cure for polio and vaccination is the best way to protect children from this serious disease," he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Cure Zhob From Best

Recent Stories

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US ..

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social medi ..

60 minutes ago
 "I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

1 hour ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

2 hours ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.