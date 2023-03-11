DC Ziarat directs Health Dept to ensure medical facilities to public

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Shabir Abemed Badeni on Friday directed officers of the health department to ensure the provision of medical facilities to the public in all hospitals and to pay full attention to poor and helpless patients.

He gave these directives during chaired of the District Health Committee meeting.

Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Abdullah Bin Arif, District Health Officer Dr Anwar Mandukhel, District Accounts Officer Zubair Ahmed Panizai DSM Dr Faridullah Panizai and MS Dr Irfanuddin were also present at the occasion.

The DC was given a detailed briefing about the health department of Ziarat.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said the salaries of the absent employees should be deducted and all the staff of the health department should be made fully duty-bound, no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said health would be developed on modern lines and there could be no compromise on it saying that doctors were the messiahs of the nation, and they should perform their duties properly.

He said the provision of medical facilities to all hospitals was the first priority.

The DC said the sanitation system should be further improved in all the hospitals of the Ziarat district and the public should not be given the opportunity to complain about the medical facilities.