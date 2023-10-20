DC Ziarat directs paramedical staff to ensures attendance

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Friday chaired a meeting of the District Health Committee to improve health facilities for the patients of the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Friday chaired a meeting of the District Health Committee to improve health facilities for the patients of the area.

Assistant Commissioner Ziarat Muhammad Hanif Noorzai, DHO Badar Nadeem Ansari, District Accounts Officer Zubair Ahmad Panizai, DSMP PHI Faridullah Panizai, MS Dr. Irfanuddin participated the meeting.

In the meeting, decisions were taken to make the health department more active in Ziarat district and develop it on modern lines.

The Deputy Commissioner issued instructions to the administrators of the health department and said that the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff of all hospitals should be ensured.

He said that the sanitation system in hospitals should be further improved, and patients coming from distant areas should be well cared for and treated in a timely manner so that the patients would not face any difficulties.

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Muhammad Ramzan Palal said that he would soon make surprise visits to hospitals, wherever any doctor or official is absent, their salaries could be deducted. There is no need for absentee doctors who will not do justice to their sacred profession, they will face strict action, he noted.