DC Ziarat for developing Health Dept on modern lines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat, Zakaullah on Saturday said that measures were being taken to develop the Health department on modern lines to establish a healthy society.

He expressed these views while visiting District Headquarters Hospital Ziarat where he checked the Hospital's information desk, various wards and the attendance register of the employees, .

The DC said that the salaries of absent employees would be deducted, absence of doctors and support staff would not be tolerated at all.

He said that the cleanliness system in the Hospital should be further improved, patients coming from far-flung areas should be treated in a timely manner so that the patients would not face any problems.

The DC said that measures were being taken to provide medical facilities in the Hospital, adding that doctors were the messiahs of the nation, they should perform their national duty honestly and treat the patients.