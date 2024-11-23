DC Ziarat For Developing Health Dept On Modern Lines
Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 09:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat, Zakaullah on Saturday said that measures were being taken to develop the Health department on modern lines to establish a healthy society.
He expressed these views while visiting District Headquarters Hospital Ziarat where he checked the Hospital's information desk, various wards and the attendance register of the employees, .
The DC said that the salaries of absent employees would be deducted, absence of doctors and support staff would not be tolerated at all.
He said that the cleanliness system in the Hospital should be further improved, patients coming from far-flung areas should be treated in a timely manner so that the patients would not face any problems.
The DC said that measures were being taken to provide medical facilities in the Hospital, adding that doctors were the messiahs of the nation, they should perform their national duty honestly and treat the patients.
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PJA concludes training course on forensic science2 minutes ago
-
Dr. Samiullah vows to provide health facilities to people2 minutes ago
-
Landmark first aid training concludes in AJK12 minutes ago
-
IESCO officials team met Chief Engr42 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested after encounter52 minutes ago
-
Naqvi praises security forces for successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa1 hour ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for successful operations against Khawarij near Pak-Afghan border1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt to ensure fair compensation for sugarcane farmers: AC2 hours ago
-
Fake officer arrested2 hours ago
-
WASA severs 243 defaulting connections2 hours ago
-
Awareness campaign to be intensified with digital technology: DC2 hours ago
-
Youngster shot dead2 hours ago