DC Ziarat For Playing Collective Role To Make ZDP Success

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 08:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Shabbir Ahmed Badeni here on Friday inspected Ziarat Development Project (ZDP) to review progress on it during his visit to the Project. On this occasion, the concerned officials briefed him about the Project.

The DC said that Ziarat Valley was a beautiful tourist destination of Balochistan and a large number of tourists from all over the country would visit it.

He said that the development project would further develop Ziarat and the people here could benefit from this project saying that the development of Ziarat was the progress of the entire Balochistan.

He urged that businessmen and citizens to cooperate fully for the success of the project, saying that all the connecting roads of Ziarat would be constructed from the development project. He said that all the stakeholders along with the government had to play a role for the beauty of Ziarat. Tourism will be promoted in Ziarat with these development projects, he said and added, we all have to play a role to make Ziarat Development Project a success.

On this occasion, he directed that the sanitation system in Ziarat Bazaar and improve all picnic points so that tourists could not face any kind of difficulties.

