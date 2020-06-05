DC Ziarat inspects constant spray drive against locusts in affected areas

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Capt (Retd) Mehrullah Badeni on Friday visited Tehsil Zirat's Union Council Kach and Union Council Saru's different areas and reviewed the ongoing spray campaign against locusts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Capt (Retd) Mehrullah Badeni on Friday visited Tehsil Zirat's Union Council Kach and Union Council Saru's different areas and reviewed the ongoing spray campaign against locusts.

Deputy Director of Agriculture, Amanullah Tareen, and farmers were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, officials of the Agriculture Department also briefed Deputy Commissioner Ziarat regarding ongoing spray campaign against locusts.

Deputy Commissioner Capt, (R) Mehrullah Badeni assured the farmers that their problems would be solved on priority basis and all possible steps would be taken to control locust's attack in the areas.

He said in this regard, the spray campaign was being continued against locust in affected areas while district administration and the Agriculture Department were on full alert to protect the gardens and crops of the farmers from destruction.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officers of the Agriculture Department to expedite the operation to eradicate the locust's attack and submit progressive reports on a daily basis in this context.

Earlier, he also met with farmers and listened to their issues where growers also appraised efforts of the administration and Agriculture Department for carrying spray drive against locust to save ready crops from attack of locust.