DC Ziarat inspects refilling work of Paichi Dam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ziarat, Habib Naseer on Friday inspected the refilling work of Paichi Dam and visited the rain affected areas in Union Council Mana.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner expressed his condolences to the family members on the death of Syed Gul, son of Habib Rehman, who had drowned in Mana Dam and assured the family members of all kinds of support.

While talking to the people affected by the rain in the Union Council, the DC said that he would help the victims in every possible way saying that the purpose of visiting the affected areas was to assess the damages.

He said that the district administration would take care of the affected people by utilizing all the resources. He said that he will never leave the victims alone and will play role in fully redressing the damages.