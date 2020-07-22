UrduPoint.com
DC Ziarat Instructs Officers For Taking Action Against Ghost Employees

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ziarat, Captain (retd) Mehrullah Badeni on Wednesday has instructed concerned officials to conduct an inquiry against ghost employees at their respective departments and to submit their reports in this regard at the earliest.

He issued this special directive while chairing a meeting of all departments' officers to review law-related issues, and performance of the employees in different departments.

Addressing the meeting the DC said, officers should address public problems at their respective departmental level so that they would not suffer more difficulties about their issues in the area.

He also directed concerned officers that they should conduct transparent inquiries against the ghost employees and to submit reports after completion of investigations despite strict action would be taken against those who will prolong the matters of absent employees from their duties, saying that such measures would enhance performances of the various departments.

He also gave instructions to the relevant officers to ensure strict inspection of ongoing works of development schemes on regular basis so that the projects would be completed in stipulated time and funds of development projects would be spent in a transparent manner to provide facilities to the public at their door step..

