DC Ziarat reviews anti-polio drive steps in Sanjavi

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced that the number of pilgrims who have performed Umrah during the year 2023 reached a record number of 13.55 million

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Hamood-ur Rahman chaired a meeting to review on the second day of anti-polio campaign at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sanjavi area of Ziarat on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by DHO Dr. Badar Nadeem Ansari, Assistant Commissioner Sanjavi Moin Khan Baloch Tehsildar Majeed Khan, MS, Dr. Abdul Rahim and Paruddin UCMO.

In the meeting, a briefing was given to the Deputy Commissioner regarding the anti-polio campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Hamood-ur Rahman said that anti-polio campaign was a national campaign and everyone has to play a role to make this campaign successful, media and civil society could play an important role in this regard.

Polio-free Pakistan is our vision, if even one child is left with drops, this campaign will not be successful, he said and added that it was also the responsibility of parents to ensure that their children up to five years of age were vaccinated against polio and to prevent their children from becoming disabled.

He urged the polio workers to go door to door and administer anti-polio drops to children for five years and would not tolerate any kind of negligence in this regard.