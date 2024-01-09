Open Menu

DC Ziarat Reviews Anti-polio Drive Steps In Sanjavi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 09:49 PM

DC Ziarat reviews anti-polio drive steps in Sanjavi

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced that the number of pilgrims who have performed Umrah during the year 2023 reached a record number of 13.55 million

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Hamood-ur Rahman chaired a meeting to review on the second day of anti-polio campaign at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sanjavi area of Ziarat on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by DHO Dr. Badar Nadeem Ansari, Assistant Commissioner Sanjavi Moin Khan Baloch Tehsildar Majeed Khan, MS, Dr. Abdul Rahim and Paruddin UCMO.

In the meeting, a briefing was given to the Deputy Commissioner regarding the anti-polio campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Hamood-ur Rahman said that anti-polio campaign was a national campaign and everyone has to play a role to make this campaign successful, media and civil society could play an important role in this regard.

Polio-free Pakistan is our vision, if even one child is left with drops, this campaign will not be successful, he said and added that it was also the responsibility of parents to ensure that their children up to five years of age were vaccinated against polio and to prevent their children from becoming disabled.

He urged the polio workers to go door to door and administer anti-polio drops to children for five years and would not tolerate any kind of negligence in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Civil Society Ziarat Media From

Recent Stories

US man held in Moscow on drug charges

US man held in Moscow on drug charges

21 seconds ago
 Tribunal reserves verdict on appeals of Parvez Ela ..

Tribunal reserves verdict on appeals of Parvez Elahi, wife

7 minutes ago
 District administration launches operation against ..

District administration launches operation against unauthorized constructions

7 minutes ago
 Development work of G-14 in final stage: DG

Development work of G-14 in final stage: DG

16 minutes ago
 Schools affiliated with Sindh University changes t ..

Schools affiliated with Sindh University changes timings amid cold wave

11 minutes ago
 All resources to be utilized for transparent elect ..

All resources to be utilized for transparent elections: DC

11 minutes ago
Ex-PTI chairman, wife indicted in Toshakhana case

Ex-PTI chairman, wife indicted in Toshakhana case

13 minutes ago
 Balochistan cabinet decides to build cricket acade ..

Balochistan cabinet decides to build cricket academy for youth in Quetta: Achakz ..

11 minutes ago
 Transgender activists demand opening special shelt ..

Transgender activists demand opening special shelter home

11 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to two of Jan. 6 accident

Death toll rises to two of Jan. 6 accident

11 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia records historic 58% surge in Umrah p ..

Saudi Arabia records historic 58% surge in Umrah pilgrims: 13.55 million in 2023

5 minutes ago
 Two-day Int'l humanitarian technology conference c ..

Two-day Int'l humanitarian technology conference concluded at SAU

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan