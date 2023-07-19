DC Ziarat reviews measures of anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Hafiz Muhammad Qasim here on Wednesdaychaired a meeting to review the measures of anti-polio campaign

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Hafiz Muhammad Qasim here on Wednesdaychaired a meeting to review the measures of anti-polio campaign.

District Police Officer Akhtar Achakzai, District Health Officer Dr. Anwar Mandukhel, Deputy DHO Dr. Dawood Khan, line department officers and UCMOs participated in the meeting.

The concerned official briefed the meeting about the anti-polio campaign.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Hafiz Muhammad Qasim said that the polio campaign was a national campaign and everyone has to work as a team to eradicate it from the area saying that any negligence in the anti-polio campaign would not be tolerated.

He said that the polio workers should visit door to door and administer anti-polio drops to children up to five years of age, adding that for the eradication of polio, we had to work on a war footing because the lives of the future builders were related to it saying that children were our future and the builders of the nation.

He said that it was the responsibility of the parents to administer anti-polio drops to five-year-old children and make the anti-polio campaign a success.

The DC said that the government was determined to eradicate polio from the country, God willing one day Pakistan would become polio free.