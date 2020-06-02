UrduPoint.com
DC Ziarat Suspends Levies Officials Over Absence On Duty

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:29 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Capt (retd) Mehrullah Badeni on Tuesday suspended few levies officials over the absence of their duty after paying a surprise visit at respective Levies Chowki Mina Ziarat, Spera Ragha Levies Chowki Ziarat, Sarmakhsi Levies Chowki Ziarat and Gogi, Tangian Levies Chowki in the district

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Capt (retd) Mehrullah Badeni on the occasion gave strict instructions to the in-charge of Levies Police Station and asked them to submit reports of the absent officials for taking strict action against them at Spera Ragha Levies Chowki Ziarat where only three Levies force personnel were present on their duties.

He said that he would personally continue monitoring the Levies police stations in surprising visits saying that no negligence would be tolerated during duty times of Levies force personnel.

He said that Levies Force should ensure strict checking at entry and exits points of Ziarat district and would remain alert on their duties times to control any untoward situation in the area.

Hence, Deputy Commissioner Ziarat inspected Zindara Storage Road and Zindara Mina Road under construction and directed to timely ensure completion of the work of storage dam and road and said that no compromise would be made on the quality of the projects.

