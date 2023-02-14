UrduPoint.com

DC Ziarat Urges People To Take Part In Census

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Shabbir Ahmed Badeni on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the District Census Coordination Committee

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Shabbir Ahmed Badeni on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the District Census Coordination Committee.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Samiullah Kakar, Frontier Corps Major Navid, Assistant Commissioner Abdullah bin Arif, District education Officer Latifullah Gharshin and other officers participated in the meeting.

The meeting was told that all preparations for the census had been completed. It was further told that census training had also been completed and digital devices have also arrived.

The meeting decided that like other parts of the country, the census would start on March 1 in Ziarat. This time, the census would be conducted through digital devices and the security plan for the census has been finalized, the meeting decided.

The Deputy Commissioner said that people should actively participate in the census.

