Open Menu

DCC Directs Authorities To Provide All Possible Relief To Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM

DCC directs authorities to provide all possible relief to citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) District Coordination Committee (DCC) here on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible relief to the citizens.

Chairing a meeting held at Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, Chairman DCC Rawalpindi Qamar ul islam Raja said that those who are cheating the public through getting extra parking fees would be held accountable.

Members of National Assembly, Malik Abrar, Daniyal Chaudhry, Barrister Aqeel Malik, Osama Ashfaq Sarwar, Members of Provincial Assembly, Raja Shaukat Bhatti, Ziaullah Shah, Mohsin Khan, Raja Hanif Advocate and other officers of the departments concerned participated in the meeting.

Charging the public in terms of hours instead of allocated parking slip fee is unacceptable, Qamar ul Islam Raja said adding, e-registration system should be updated so that citizens do not have to wait for e-registry.

The commercial and residential maps should be completed as per the law within shortest possible time frame so that the precious time of the citizens could be saved, he added.

A summary has been sent for the motorcycle parking under Chandni Chowk and Sixth Road flyovers, he informed.

The Chairman said that this would help eliminate parking outside the plazas and maintain traffic flow on the Murree Road.

All possible steps should be taken to beautify the city, he directed the PHA authorities.

“Providing relief to the citizens is our top priority and the welfare projects of public interest should be completed on priority basis,” he added.

No concessions would be given to those who obstruct the solution of the public problems, Qamar ul Islam Raja said.

Related Topics

National Assembly Murree Provincial Assembly Road Traffic Rawalpindi Mohsin Khan All Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for ..

Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for T20 World Cup 2024

26 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

2 hours ago
 NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per ..

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit

3 hours ago
 vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashChar ..

Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife ..

Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

5 hours ago
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

7 hours ago
 Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

8 hours ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan