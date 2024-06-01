DCC Directs Authorities To Provide All Possible Relief To Citizens
Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) District Coordination Committee (DCC) here on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible relief to the citizens.
Chairing a meeting held at Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, Chairman DCC Rawalpindi Qamar ul islam Raja said that those who are cheating the public through getting extra parking fees would be held accountable.
Members of National Assembly, Malik Abrar, Daniyal Chaudhry, Barrister Aqeel Malik, Osama Ashfaq Sarwar, Members of Provincial Assembly, Raja Shaukat Bhatti, Ziaullah Shah, Mohsin Khan, Raja Hanif Advocate and other officers of the departments concerned participated in the meeting.
Charging the public in terms of hours instead of allocated parking slip fee is unacceptable, Qamar ul Islam Raja said adding, e-registration system should be updated so that citizens do not have to wait for e-registry.
The commercial and residential maps should be completed as per the law within shortest possible time frame so that the precious time of the citizens could be saved, he added.
A summary has been sent for the motorcycle parking under Chandni Chowk and Sixth Road flyovers, he informed.
The Chairman said that this would help eliminate parking outside the plazas and maintain traffic flow on the Murree Road.
All possible steps should be taken to beautify the city, he directed the PHA authorities.
“Providing relief to the citizens is our top priority and the welfare projects of public interest should be completed on priority basis,” he added.
No concessions would be given to those who obstruct the solution of the public problems, Qamar ul Islam Raja said.
