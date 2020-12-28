UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DCC Directs For Timely Completion Of Ongoing Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

DCC directs for timely completion of ongoing development projects

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :District Coordination Committee has directed officers concerned to ensure completion of ongoing development projects within the given time to facilitate masses as per directives of provincial government.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ali Abbas Shah and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi presided over the meeting in which MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha, Faisal Akram Niazi and representatives of Federal Minister for Food Security Fakhar Imam, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahaian Gardezi, Hamid Yar Hiraj, Khawar Shah and officers of concerned departments participated.

The committee directed food department to continue supply of flour and ensure strict monitoring of the sale of flour.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Ali Abbas Shah said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paying special focus on development of Khanewal district.

He said that government striving hard to ensure maximum facilities for masses.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that there would be no compromise of quality of material. He said that the contractor found involved in using sub-standard material would be black listed. He directed officers concerned to visit field and monitor the development work on projects.

The committee was briefed that 75 percent development work on 999 ongoing development projects has been completed in the current year.

The district coordination committee urged masses to follow Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) in order to protect themselves and others from the deadly virus.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Provincial Assembly Agriculture Visit Sale Khanewal From Government Nishat Usman Buzdar Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz pictures with glass of steel storms i ..

2 minutes ago

Trade with African countries reaches $ 4.18 billio ..

20 minutes ago

Honduras to Receive Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Ap ..

12 seconds ago

Gunmen kill 5 in central Nigeria attacks

13 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

15 seconds ago

Pakistan expresses deep concern over deteriorating ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.