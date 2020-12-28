DCC directs for timely completion of ongoing development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :District Coordination Committee has directed officers concerned to ensure completion of ongoing development projects within the given time to facilitate masses as per directives of provincial government.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ali Abbas Shah and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi presided over the meeting in which MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha, Faisal Akram Niazi and representatives of Federal Minister for Food Security Fakhar Imam, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahaian Gardezi, Hamid Yar Hiraj, Khawar Shah and officers of concerned departments participated.

The committee directed food department to continue supply of flour and ensure strict monitoring of the sale of flour.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Ali Abbas Shah said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paying special focus on development of Khanewal district.

He said that government striving hard to ensure maximum facilities for masses.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that there would be no compromise of quality of material. He said that the contractor found involved in using sub-standard material would be black listed. He directed officers concerned to visit field and monitor the development work on projects.

The committee was briefed that 75 percent development work on 999 ongoing development projects has been completed in the current year.

The district coordination committee urged masses to follow Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) in order to protect themselves and others from the deadly virus.