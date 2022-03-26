DCC meeting approves 12 uplift schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed Saturday chaired the Divisional Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting in which 12 schemes of Highways, Building and Public Health Engineering under Community Development Programme Phase-III in Khushab, Bhakkar and Mianwali districts, were approved.

The approved schemes included two schemes of construction and repair of roads and one scheme of water supply in Khushab district, one scheme of PCC slab-and-water supply in Mianwali, while in Bhakkar district, seven schemes of sewerage, Tuff-tile and PCC slab and one scheme of road construction and repair.

In the meeting, DCs of all four districts and officers of departments concerned were present.