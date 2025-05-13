DCC Meeting Focuses On Nutrition & Implementation
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office to discuss food security, district advisory, and implementation panel matters. The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Sukkur, Bushra Mansoor, and attended by representatives from various government and non-government organizations here on Tuesday.
The purpose of the meeting was to eliminate malnutrition and promote proper nutrition through joint efforts. The participants discussed strategies to control food insecurity and decided to ensure collective implementation.
Bushra Mansoor emphasized that malnutrition is a social issue that can be addressed through collaborative efforts.
The ADC highlighted the importance of counseling for mothers suffering from malnutrition, as many are unaware of the significance of proper nutrition. The meeting decided to focus on protecting the health of mothers and children, reducing malnutrition, and raising awareness about proper nutrition among the public.
The participants, including officials from various departments and NGOs, agreed to showcase their three-month performance in the next meeting, with statistics to evaluate the effectiveness of their efforts.
