Open Menu

DCC Meeting Focuses On Nutrition & Implementation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DCC meeting focuses on Nutrition & Implementation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office to discuss food security, district advisory, and implementation panel matters. The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Sukkur, Bushra Mansoor, and attended by representatives from various government and non-government organizations here on Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to eliminate malnutrition and promote proper nutrition through joint efforts. The participants discussed strategies to control food insecurity and decided to ensure collective implementation.

Bushra Mansoor emphasized that malnutrition is a social issue that can be addressed through collaborative efforts.

The ADC highlighted the importance of counseling for mothers suffering from malnutrition, as many are unaware of the significance of proper nutrition. The meeting decided to focus on protecting the health of mothers and children, reducing malnutrition, and raising awareness about proper nutrition among the public.

The participants, including officials from various departments and NGOs, agreed to showcase their three-month performance in the next meeting, with statistics to evaluate the effectiveness of their efforts.

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

1 hour ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

1 hour ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

2 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

2 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

7 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

15 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

16 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

16 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

16 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan