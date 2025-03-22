Open Menu

DCC Meeting Held To Review Developmental Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM

DCC meeting held to review developmental projects

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held at the DC Office under the chairmanship of Convener Committee/Member Provincial Assembly Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah. Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, MPA Taimur Amjad Lali and representatives of other members of the assembly were also present. The meeting was informed about the progress of implementation of ongoing development schemes in the district. The members of the assembly directed to complete public welfare projects at the earliest. The meeting reviewed the performance of the Health and education Departments and the overall situation of law and order.

The Deputy Commissioner informed about the implementation of the Shutra Punjab program.

He also briefed on the actions taken against price gougers during the month of Ramadan. He said that the problems identified by the members of the assembly are being resolved on priority basis. The Convener Committee/MPA said that they are with the district administration in the construction and development of the district. They expressed their determination to maintain continuity of public service through joint measures.

Recent Stories

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering ..

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination

2 minutes ago
 ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water ..

ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025

2 minutes ago
 Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan state ..

Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states

32 minutes ago
 Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

1 hour ago
 Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused o ..

Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver

1 hour ago
 Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling ..

Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!

1 hour ago
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Pade ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs

1 hour ago
 Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban f ..

Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining

1 hour ago
 we pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Fou ..

We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..

1 hour ago
 Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline fo ..

Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day

1 hour ago
 UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regul ..

UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan