DCC meeting held to review developmental projects

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held at the DC Office under the chairmanship of Convener Committee/Member Provincial Assembly Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah. Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, MPA Taimur Amjad Lali and representatives of other members of the assembly were also present. The meeting was informed about the progress of implementation of ongoing development schemes in the district. The members of the assembly directed to complete public welfare projects at the earliest. The meeting reviewed the performance of the Health and education Departments and the overall situation of law and order.

The Deputy Commissioner informed about the implementation of the Shutra Punjab program.

He also briefed on the actions taken against price gougers during the month of Ramadan. He said that the problems identified by the members of the assembly are being resolved on priority basis. The Convener Committee/MPA said that they are with the district administration in the construction and development of the district. They expressed their determination to maintain continuity of public service through joint measures.