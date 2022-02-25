UrduPoint.com

DCC Meeting Held To Review Pace Of Work On Uplift Projects

Published February 25, 2022

The journey of development of district Khanewal has been accelerated under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The journey of development of district Khanewal has been accelerated under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The work on uplift projects worth billions of rupee was in progress under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for National Food, Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam through video link. Provincial Minister for Food Hamid Yar Hiraj and Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi were also present on the occasion. Syed Fakhar Imam and Hamid Yar Hiraj expressed satisfaction over the pace of development work in the district.

10 projects of development programme have been completed while 61 percent work on 147 projects also completed.

Likewise, 63 percent work on CDP SAP, RAP, school education projects has also been completed. Speaking on this occasion, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said that use of substandard materials in development projects would not be tolerated.

Provincial minister for Food Hamid Yar Hiraj said that Punjab government was paying special attention to the development of Khanewal district.

He said that work was underway for procurement of wheat under farmers friendly policy.

Deputy Commissioner said that the pace of work has been accelerated by visiting 30 development projects in one month.

Sports activities will be started from next month in sports Gymnasium, Stadium Mian Channu, Football Stadium Kabirwala.

He said that the renovation work of Special Education School has been completed with the help of donors which will be inaugurated soon.

DD Development Shahid Rehman, Assistant Commissioners, construction department officials also attended the meeting.

Later, the provincial food minister along with the deputy commissioner planted a tree in the lawn of DC office.

