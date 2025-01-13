Open Menu

DCC Meeting Reviews Development Initiatives

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

DCC meeting reviews development initiatives

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The District Coordination Committee (DCC) convened a meeting to evaluate ongoing

development projects and administrative efforts across the district.

The session was chaired by MNA Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazeer and attended by several prominent

officials, including MNAs Muhammed Khan Daha, MPAs Muhammed Salim Hanif, Usama Fazal

Chaudhary, Aamir Hyat Hiraj.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman and District Police Officer Ismael Kharak briefed the

committee on progress of the Punjab government’s task force initiatives in the district.

The deputy commissioner highlighted the status of development projects, Punjab Citizen Programme, waste management operations, Green Punjab initiative and measures to control crime and inflation

in the region.

The committee called on traders to cooperate in removing both temporary and permanent encroachments to improve urban management.

The chair emphasized the importance of solid waste management, directing the waste management company to ensure daily street cleaning and door-to-door garbage collection.

MNA Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazir stressed the need for efficient implementation of welfare initiatives

and also instructed the MEPCO officials to expedite power installation projects.

The meeting was attended by the additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners,

and other relevant officials.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Progress MEPCO

